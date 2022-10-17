Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.10.2022 - DE000A0H08N1
16.10.22 21:23
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.10.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,87 €
|86,40 €
|0,47 €
|+0,54%
|14.10./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|106,73 €
|82,74 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|86,08 €
|+0,97%
|14.10.22
|
|87,46 €
|+0,13%
|14.10.22
|Hamburg
|87,54 €
|+2,19%
|14.10.22
|Frankfurt
|87,55 €
|+1,80%
|14.10.22
|Xetra
|86,87 €
|+0,54%
|14.10.22
|Berlin
|86,89 €
|+0,16%
|14.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|86,35 €
|-0,52%
|14.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|86,32 €
|-0,67%
|14.10.22
