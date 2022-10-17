Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.10.2022 - DE000A0H08N1




16.10.22 21:23
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.10.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,87 € 86,40 € 0,47 € +0,54% 14.10./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 106,73 € 82,74 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		86,08 € +0,97%  14.10.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		87,46 € +0,13%  14.10.22
Hamburg 87,54 € +2,19%  14.10.22
Frankfurt 87,55 € +1,80%  14.10.22
Xetra 86,87 € +0,54%  14.10.22
Berlin 86,89 € +0,16%  14.10.22
Düsseldorf 86,35 € -0,52%  14.10.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 86,32 € -0,67%  14.10.22
  = Realtime
