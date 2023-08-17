Erweiterte Funktionen
Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.08.2023 - BMG2624N1535
17.08.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DFI RETAIL GRP.HO.DL-,056 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2023 The instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DFI RETAIL GRP.HO.DL-,056 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,30 €
|2,36 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,54%
|16.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2624N1535
|928180
|3,12 €
|1,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,30 €
|-2,54%
|16.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,30 €
|0,00%
|16.08.23
|Frankfurt
|2,28 €
|0,00%
|16.08.23
|München
|2,38 €
|0,00%
|16.08.23
|Berlin
|2,36 €
|0,00%
|16.08.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,72 $
|-
|24.07.23
|Stuttgart
|2,32 €
|-0,85%
|16.08.23
= Realtime
