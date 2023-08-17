Erweiterte Funktionen
QBE Insurance - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.08.2023 - AU000000QBE9
17.08.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2023 The instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,897 $
|10,35 $
|-0,453 $
|-4,38%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000QBE9
|879189
|10,73 $
|7,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,05 €
|+0,56%
|16.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|8,90 €
|-0,56%
|16.08.23
|Hamburg
|8,95 €
|-1,65%
|16.08.23
|Stuttgart
|8,95 €
|-1,65%
|16.08.23
|Berlin
|8,95 €
|-2,19%
|16.08.23
|Frankfurt
|8,90 €
|-2,20%
|16.08.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,897 $
|-4,38%
|10.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
