QBE Insurance - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.08.2023 - AU000000QBE9




17.08.23 00:10
Das Instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2023 The instrument QBE AU000000QBE9 QBE INSURANCE GRP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,897 $ 10,35 $ -0,453 $ -4,38% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000QBE9 879189 10,73 $ 7,22 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,05 € +0,56%  16.08.23
Düsseldorf 8,90 € -0,56%  16.08.23
Hamburg 8,95 € -1,65%  16.08.23
Stuttgart 8,95 € -1,65%  16.08.23
Berlin 8,95 € -2,19%  16.08.23
Frankfurt 8,90 € -2,20%  16.08.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,897 $ -4,38%  10.08.23
