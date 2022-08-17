Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,07 $
|58,64 $
|0,43 $
|+0,73%
|16.08./21:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|75,44 $
|47,92 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,00 €
|-1,71%
|15.08.22
|Stuttgart
|57,29 €
|+1,65%
|16.08.22
|Berlin
|57,29 €
|+1,65%
|16.08.22
|Frankfurt
|57,29 €
|+1,60%
|16.08.22
|AMEX
|59,29 $
|+1,09%
|16.08.22
|NYSE
|59,08 $
|+0,85%
|16.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|58,08 €
|+0,78%
|16.08.22
|Nasdaq
|59,07 $
|+0,73%
|16.08.22
= Realtime
