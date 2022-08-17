Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.08.2022 - US9897011071




17.08.22 02:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.08.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,07 $ 58,64 $ 0,43 $ +0,73% 16.08./21:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 75,44 $ 47,92 $
Tradegate (RT) 		57,00 € -1,71%  15.08.22
Stuttgart 57,29 € +1,65%  16.08.22
Berlin 57,29 € +1,65%  16.08.22
Frankfurt 57,29 € +1,60%  16.08.22
AMEX 59,29 $ +1,09%  16.08.22
NYSE 59,08 $ +0,85%  16.08.22
Düsseldorf 58,08 € +0,78%  16.08.22
Nasdaq 59,07 $ +0,73%  16.08.22
