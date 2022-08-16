Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.08.2022 - US9897011071
15.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.08.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,63 $
|58,22 $
|0,41 $
|+0,70%
|15.08./21:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|75,44 $
|47,92 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,00 €
|+0,44%
|15.08.22
|Frankfurt
|56,39 €
|+2,12%
|15.08.22
|Berlin
|56,36 €
|+2,05%
|15.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|57,63 €
|+1,84%
|15.08.22
|NYSE
|58,58 $
|+0,81%
|15.08.22
|AMEX
|58,62 $
|+0,79%
|15.08.22
|Nasdaq
|58,63 $
|+0,70%
|15.08.22
|Stuttgart
|56,36 €
|-0,12%
|15.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
