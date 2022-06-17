Erweiterte Funktionen
LBBW Balance CR 40 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.06.2022 - LU0097712045
17.06.22 00:09
Das Instrument IFUB LU0097712045 LBBW BALANCE CR40INH. INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.06.2022 The instrument IFUB LU0097712045 LBBW BALANCE CR40INH. INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,49 €
|48,844 €
|-0,354 €
|-0,72%
|17.06./12:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0097712045
|989699
|56,31 €
|48,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,18 €
|-1,05%
|15.06.22
|
|49,987 €
|+2,04%
|14.06.22
|München
|49,00 €
|-0,55%
|09:51
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|48,49 €
|-0,72%
|12:45
|Frankfurt
|48,38 €
|-0,76%
|09:49
|Düsseldorf
|48,40 €
|-0,90%
|12:40
|Berlin
|48,39 €
|-1,10%
|09:52
|Hamburg
|48,38 €
|-1,81%
|08:45
