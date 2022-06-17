Erweiterte Funktionen



LBBW Balance CR 40 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.06.2022 - LU0097712045




17.06.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IFUB LU0097712045 LBBW BALANCE CR40INH. INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.06.2022 The instrument IFUB LU0097712045 LBBW BALANCE CR40INH. INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,49 € 48,844 € -0,354 € -0,72% 17.06./12:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0097712045 989699 56,31 € 48,37 €
Fondsgesellschaft 		49,18 € -1,05%  15.06.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,987 € +2,04%  14.06.22
München 49,00 € -0,55%  09:51
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 48,49 € -0,72%  12:45
Frankfurt 48,38 € -0,76%  09:49
Düsseldorf 48,40 € -0,90%  12:40
Berlin 48,39 € -1,10%  09:52
Hamburg 48,38 € -1,81%  08:45
