Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zions Bancorporation":
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - US9897011071
15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.05.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,33 $
|22,43 $
|1,90 $
|+8,47%
|16.05./01:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|59,74 $
|19,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,00 €
|+5,77%
|15.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|21,80 €
|+9,00%
|15.05.23
|NYSE
|24,34 $
|+8,56%
|15.05.23
|Nasdaq
|24,33 $
|+8,47%
|15.05.23
|AMEX
|24,19 $
|+8,04%
|15.05.23
|Frankfurt
|20,60 €
|-0,96%
|15.05.23
|Stuttgart
|20,60 €
|-1,90%
|15.05.23
|Berlin
|20,60 €
|-1,90%
|15.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|autoverkauf, 1 jahr gewährleistu.
|15.02.02
|52
|Stoiber auf dem Weg nach Be.
|13.02.02
|17
|Jemand Lust auf ein saftiges S.
|27.01.02