Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - US9897011071




15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.05.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,33 $ 22,43 $ 1,90 $ +8,47% 16.05./01:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 59,74 $ 19,79 $
Tradegate (RT) 		22,00 € +5,77%  15.05.23
Düsseldorf 21,80 € +9,00%  15.05.23
NYSE 24,34 $ +8,56%  15.05.23
Nasdaq 24,33 $ +8,47%  15.05.23
AMEX 24,19 $ +8,04%  15.05.23
Frankfurt 20,60 € -0,96%  15.05.23
Stuttgart 20,60 € -1,90%  15.05.23
Berlin 20,60 € -1,90%  15.05.23
