Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstro. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - SE0006510491
15.05.23 23:59
Das Instrument W06 SE0006510491 BYGGM.AND. J AHLSTROEM B EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.05.2023 The instrument W06 SE0006510491 BYGGM.AND. J AHLSTROEM B EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,20 €
|25,70 €
|-0,50 €
|-1,95%
|15.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0006510491
|A2AMAC
|27,20 €
|25,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|24,90 €
|-1,19%
|15.05.23
|Stuttgart
|24,70 €
|-1,20%
|15.05.23
|Berlin
|25,20 €
|-1,95%
|15.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|24,60 €
|-1,99%
|15.05.23
