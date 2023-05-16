Erweiterte Funktionen



Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstro. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.05.2023 - SE0006510491




15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument W06 SE0006510491 BYGGM.AND. J AHLSTROEM B EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.05.2023 The instrument W06 SE0006510491 BYGGM.AND. J AHLSTROEM B EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,20 € 25,70 € -0,50 € -1,95% 15.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0006510491 A2AMAC 27,20 € 25,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 24,90 € -1,19%  15.05.23
Stuttgart 24,70 € -1,20%  15.05.23
Berlin 25,20 € -1,95%  15.05.23
Düsseldorf 24,60 € -1,99%  15.05.23
