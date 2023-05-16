Das Instrument W06 SE0006510491 BYGGM.AND. J AHLSTROEM B EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.05.2023 The instrument W06 SE0006510491 BYGGM.AND. J AHLSTROEM B EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2023