Lendlease Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.02.2023 - AU000000LLC3




16.02.23 00:44
Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.02.2023 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,9801 $ 5,705 $ 0,2751 $ +4,82% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LLC3 858788 9,12 $ 4,95 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,186 € +2,03%  13.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,9801 $ +4,82%  31.01.23
München 5,00 € +0,04%  15.02.23
Frankfurt 4,959 € -0,20%  15.02.23
Berlin 4,9805 € -0,25%  15.02.23
Stuttgart 5,024 € -0,44%  15.02.23
