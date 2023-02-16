Erweiterte Funktionen
Lendlease Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.02.2023 - AU000000LLC3
16.02.23 00:44
Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.02.2023 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,9801 $
|5,705 $
|0,2751 $
|+4,82%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LLC3
|858788
|9,12 $
|4,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|5,186 €
|+2,03%
|13.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,9801 $
|+4,82%
|31.01.23
|München
|5,00 €
|+0,04%
|15.02.23
|Frankfurt
|4,959 €
|-0,20%
|15.02.23
|Berlin
|4,9805 €
|-0,25%
|15.02.23
|Stuttgart
|5,024 €
|-0,44%
|15.02.23
