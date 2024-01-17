Erweiterte Funktionen



Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.01.2024 - US2017231034




17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.01.2024 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.01.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: Neuer CFO führt Lithium Hot Stock in Produktion
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,76 $ 49,76 $ -   $ 0,00% 16.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017231034 855786 58,02 $ 39,85 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,49 € +1,55%  11.01.24
Stuttgart 46,13 € +1,12%  16.01.24
Frankfurt 45,99 € +0,81%  16.01.24
Düsseldorf 45,89 € +0,70%  16.01.24
München 45,80 € 0,00%  16.01.24
NYSE 49,76 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 45,59 € -0,02%  16.01.24
AMEX 50,01 $ -0,38%  16.01.24
Nasdaq 49,78 $ -0,56%  16.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Einstieg Institutioneller Investoren voraus - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 152% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...