Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.01.2024 - US2017231034
17.01.24 01:05
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.01.2024 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,76 $
|49,76 $
|- $
|0,00%
|16.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2017231034
|855786
|58,02 $
|39,85 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|46,49 €
|+1,55%
|11.01.24
|Stuttgart
|46,13 €
|+1,12%
|16.01.24
|Frankfurt
|45,99 €
|+0,81%
|16.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|45,89 €
|+0,70%
|16.01.24
|München
|45,80 €
|0,00%
|16.01.24
|NYSE
|49,76 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|45,59 €
|-0,02%
|16.01.24
|AMEX
|50,01 $
|-0,38%
|16.01.24
|Nasdaq
|49,78 $
|-0,56%
|16.01.24
= Realtime
