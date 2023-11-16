Erweiterte Funktionen
UniEuropa Mid&Small Caps - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - LU0090772608
16.11.23 00:45
Das Instrument UIV3 LU0090772608 UNIEUROPA MID+SMALLCAPS INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2023 The instrument UIV3 LU0090772608 UNIEUROPA MID+SMALLCAPS INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,341 €
|55,663 €
|0,678 €
|+1,22%
|15.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0090772608
|988567
|61,56 €
|51,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,983 €
|-4,35%
|06.11.23
|Hamburg
|55,30 €
|+2,31%
|15.11.23
|Frankfurt
|56,341 €
|+1,22%
|15.11.23
|Berlin
|56,25 €
|+1,04%
|15.11.23
|München
|56,34 €
|+0,99%
|15.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|56,341 €
|+0,94%
|15.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|56,34 €
|+0,94%
|15.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|54,70 €
|+0,90%
|13.11.23
