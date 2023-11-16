Erweiterte Funktionen



UniEuropa Mid&Small Caps - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - LU0090772608




16.11.23 00:45
Das Instrument UIV3 LU0090772608 UNIEUROPA MID+SMALLCAPS INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2023 The instrument UIV3 LU0090772608 UNIEUROPA MID+SMALLCAPS INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,341 € 55,663 € 0,678 € +1,22% 15.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0090772608 988567 61,56 € 51,17 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,983 € -4,35%  06.11.23
Hamburg 55,30 € +2,31%  15.11.23
Frankfurt 56,341 € +1,22%  15.11.23
Berlin 56,25 € +1,04%  15.11.23
München 56,34 € +0,99%  15.11.23
Düsseldorf 56,341 € +0,94%  15.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 56,34 € +0,94%  15.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 54,70 € +0,90%  13.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
