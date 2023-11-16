Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "iShares Listed Private Equity UCITS ETF":
iShares Listed Private Equity U. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - IE00B1TXHL60
16.11.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2023 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,055 €
|24,855 €
|0,20 €
|+0,80%
|15.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1TXHL60
|A0MM0N
|25,55 €
|20,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,055 €
|+0,80%
|15.11.23
|Hannover
|25,105 €
|+3,19%
|15.11.23
|Hamburg
|25,095 €
|+2,72%
|15.11.23
|Frankfurt
|25,145 €
|+1,23%
|15.11.23
|Berlin
|25,175 €
|+1,23%
|15.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|25,07 €
|+0,82%
|15.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|25,07 €
|+0,78%
|15.11.23
|München
|25,06 €
|+0,78%
|15.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|24,4343 €
|+0,02%
|13.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|26,00 $
|-
|09.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|IE00B1TXHL6 - iShares Listed .
|03.06.23