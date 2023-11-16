Erweiterte Funktionen

iShares Listed Private Equity U. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - IE00B1TXHL60




16.11.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2023 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,055 € 24,855 € 0,20 € +0,80% 15.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1TXHL60 A0MM0N 25,55 € 20,32 €
Tradegate (RT) 		25,055 € +0,80%  15.11.23
Hannover 25,105 € +3,19%  15.11.23
Hamburg 25,095 € +2,72%  15.11.23
Frankfurt 25,145 € +1,23%  15.11.23
Berlin 25,175 € +1,23%  15.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 25,07 € +0,82%  15.11.23
Düsseldorf 25,07 € +0,78%  15.11.23
München 25,06 € +0,78%  15.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 24,4343 € +0,02%  13.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,00 $ 09.11.23
