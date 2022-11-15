Erweiterte Funktionen



Berkshire Hills Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2022 - US0846801076




15.11.22 00:54
Das Instrument 4I9 US0846801076 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2022 The instrument 4I9 US0846801076 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,40 $ 30,40 $ -   $ 0,00% 14.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0846801076 676594 31,78 $ 23,62 $
Werte im Artikel
9,29 plus
+0,47%
9,58 plus
+0,35%
30,40 plus
0,00%
10,78 minus
-0,02%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 30,65 $ +1,56%  11.11.22
Düsseldorf 29,20 € 0,00%  14.11.22
Frankfurt 29,40 € 0,00%  14.11.22
München 29,40 € 0,00%  14.11.22
NYSE 30,40 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 30,405 $ -1,06%  14.11.22
  = Realtime
