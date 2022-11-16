Erweiterte Funktionen
Lippo Malls Indonesia REIT - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2022 - SG1W27938677
16.11.22 01:04
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0229 $
|0,0208 $
|0,0021 $
|+10,10%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,043 $
|0,021 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0275 €
|+23,87%
|08.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0229 $
|+10,10%
|14.11.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0162 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
|Hamburg
|0,0162 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
|Hannover
|0,0162 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
|Berlin
|0,021 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
