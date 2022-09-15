Erweiterte Funktionen



Galp Energia SGPS SA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2022 - PTGAL0AM0009




15.09.22 00:18
Das Instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.09.2022 The instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2022

