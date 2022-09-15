Erweiterte Funktionen
Galp Energia SGPS SA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2022 - PTGAL0AM0009
15.09.22 00:18
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.09.2022 The instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,93 $
|10,45 $
|-0,52 $
|-4,98%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PTGAL0AM0009
|A0LB24
|13,73 $
|8,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,76 €
|+2,53%
|14.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|10,365 €
|+0,58%
|14.09.22
|Frankfurt
|10,565 €
|-0,66%
|14.09.22
|München
|10,54 €
|-0,80%
|14.09.22
|Berlin
|10,455 €
|-1,60%
|14.09.22
|Stuttgart
|10,175 €
|-2,12%
|14.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,93 $
|-4,98%
|13.09.22
