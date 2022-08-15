Erweiterte Funktionen
Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - US5355551061
14.08.22 21:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|168,76 $
|165,86 $
|2,90 $
|+1,75%
|12.08./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5355551061
|904057
|177,83 $
|117,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|162,00 €
|+1,19%
|12.08.22
|Stuttgart
|162,60 €
|+3,83%
|12.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|163,50 €
|+2,64%
|12.08.22
|Nasdaq
|168,73 $
|+2,11%
|12.08.22
|NYSE
|168,76 $
|+1,75%
|12.08.22
|Frankfurt
|158,00 €
|+0,83%
|12.08.22
|Berlin
|157,60 €
|+0,19%
|12.08.22
|München
|157,50 €
|+0,06%
|12.08.22
|AMEX
|139,08 $
|0,00%
|22.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|US5355551061 - Lindsay Corp.
|25.04.21
|Lindsay - Strong Buy Umsatz .
|18.04.08