Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - US5355551061




14.08.22 21:39
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
168,76 $ 165,86 $ 2,90 $ +1,75% 12.08./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5355551061 904057 177,83 $ 117,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		162,00 € +1,19%  12.08.22
Stuttgart 162,60 € +3,83%  12.08.22
Düsseldorf 163,50 € +2,64%  12.08.22
Nasdaq 168,73 $ +2,11%  12.08.22
NYSE 168,76 $ +1,75%  12.08.22
Frankfurt 158,00 € +0,83%  12.08.22
Berlin 157,60 € +0,19%  12.08.22
München 157,50 € +0,06%  12.08.22
AMEX 139,08 $ 0,00%  22.07.22
  = Realtime
