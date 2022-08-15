Erweiterte Funktionen
Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - US29444U7000
14.08.22 21:39
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|702,88 $
|689,31 $
|13,57 $
|+1,97%
|12.08./22:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29444U7000
|A14M21
|884,99 $
|606,70 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|679,20 €
|+1,68%
|12.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|681,70 €
|+2,53%
|12.08.22
|Nasdaq
|702,88 $
|+1,97%
|12.08.22
|NYSE
|701,28 $
|+1,84%
|12.08.22
|Stuttgart
|676,80 €
|+0,74%
|12.08.22
|AMEX
|708,94 $
|0,00%
|10.08.22
|Frankfurt
|676,70 €
|-0,01%
|12.08.22
|München
|672,50 €
|-2,24%
|12.08.22
|Berlin
|666,40 €
|-3,07%
|12.08.22
|Hannover
|666,00 €
|-3,16%
|12.08.22
= Realtime
