iShares Euro Government Bond . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - DE000A0H0785




14.08.22 21:39
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,99 € 114,265 € -0,275 € -0,24% 12.08./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 128,08 € 106,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		112,74 € -0,25%  12.08.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,9201 € -0,09%  12.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 113,94 € +0,20%  12.08.22
Düsseldorf 113,91 € +0,18%  12.08.22
Xetra 113,99 € -0,24%  12.08.22
Frankfurt 113,685 € -0,27%  12.08.22
Berlin 113,86 € -0,51%  12.08.22
München 114,06 € -0,54%  12.08.22
Hamburg 114,05 € -0,56%  12.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
