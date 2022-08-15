Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - DE000A0H0785
14.08.22 21:39
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,99 €
|114,265 €
|-0,275 €
|-0,24%
|12.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|128,08 €
|106,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|112,74 €
|-0,25%
|12.08.22
|
|113,9201 €
|-0,09%
|12.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|113,94 €
|+0,20%
|12.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|113,91 €
|+0,18%
|12.08.22
|Xetra
|113,99 €
|-0,24%
|12.08.22
|Frankfurt
|113,685 €
|-0,27%
|12.08.22
|Berlin
|113,86 €
|-0,51%
|12.08.22
|München
|114,06 €
|-0,54%
|12.08.22
|Hamburg
|114,05 €
|-0,56%
|12.08.22
