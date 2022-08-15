Erweiterte Funktionen
Genworth Mortg. Ins.austr - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - AU000000GMA5
14.08.22 21:39
Das Instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,98 €
|2,02 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,98%
|12.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GMA5
|A113GH
|2,06 €
|1,24 €
