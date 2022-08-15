Das Instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022