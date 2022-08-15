Erweiterte Funktionen



Genworth Mortg. Ins.austr - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2022 - AU000000GMA5




14.08.22 21:39
Das Instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2022 The instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,98 € 2,02 € -0,04 € -1,98% 12.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GMA5 A113GH 2,06 € 1,24 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,02 € 0,00%  12.08.22
Frankfurt 1,98 € -1,00%  12.08.22
Berlin 1,98 € -1,98%  12.08.22
  = Realtime
