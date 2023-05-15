Erweiterte Funktionen
Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.05.2023 - US5355551061
14.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.05.2023 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,97 $
|121,08 $
|-1,11 $
|-0,92%
|12.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5355551061
|904057
|182,80 $
|117,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|110,80 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|Stuttgart
|111,40 €
|+0,18%
|12.05.23
|München
|111,20 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|AMEX
|119,43 $
|0,00%
|04.05.23
|Frankfurt
|110,00 €
|-0,36%
|12.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|109,80 €
|-0,54%
|12.05.23
|Berlin
|110,60 €
|-0,54%
|12.05.23
|Nasdaq
|119,98 $
|-0,75%
|12.05.23
|NYSE
|119,97 $
|-0,92%
|12.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|US5355551061 - Lindsay Corp.
|25.04.21
|Lindsay - Strong Buy Umsatz .
|18.04.08