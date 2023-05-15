Erweiterte Funktionen



Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.05.2023 - US5355551061




14.05.23 22:00
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.05.2023 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
119,97 $ 121,08 $ -1,11 $ -0,92% 12.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5355551061 904057 182,80 $ 117,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,80 € 0,00%  12.05.23
Stuttgart 111,40 € +0,18%  12.05.23
München 111,20 € 0,00%  12.05.23
AMEX 119,43 $ 0,00%  04.05.23
Frankfurt 110,00 € -0,36%  12.05.23
Düsseldorf 109,80 € -0,54%  12.05.23
Berlin 110,60 € -0,54%  12.05.23
Nasdaq 119,98 $ -0,75%  12.05.23
NYSE 119,97 $ -0,92%  12.05.23
  = Realtime
