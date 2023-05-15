Erweiterte Funktionen

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.05.2023 - MXP495211262




14.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.05.2023 The instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,65 $ 5,85 $ -0,20 $ -3,42% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MXP495211262 904121 5,85 $ 2,67 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,98 € 0,00%  12.05.23
Stuttgart 5,00 € 0,00%  12.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,65 $ -3,42%  12.05.23
