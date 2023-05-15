Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV":
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.05.2023 - MXP495211262
14.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.05.2023 The instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,65 $
|5,85 $
|-0,20 $
|-3,42%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MXP495211262
|904121
|5,85 $
|2,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|4,98 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|Stuttgart
|5,00 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,65 $
|-3,42%
|12.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Nahrungsmittelhersteller aus Mé.
|01.02.17