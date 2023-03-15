Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument WN30 US98088R5054 WOOLWORTHS HDGS GDR EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.03.2023 The instrument WN30 US98088R5054 WOOLWORTHS HDGS GDR EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,68 $
|3,8365 $
|-0,1565 $
|-4,08%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98088R5054
|A0LBBU
|4,63 $
|3,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,68 $
|-4,08%
|14.03.23
|Frankfurt
|3,26 €
|-5,23%
|14.03.23
= Realtime
