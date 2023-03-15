Erweiterte Funktionen



Woolworths Holdings GDR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - US98088R5054




15.03.23 00:19
Das Instrument WN30 US98088R5054 WOOLWORTHS HDGS GDR EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.03.2023 The instrument WN30 US98088R5054 WOOLWORTHS HDGS GDR EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,68 $ 3,8365 $ -0,1565 $ -4,08% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98088R5054 A0LBBU 4,63 $ 3,07 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,68 $ -4,08%  14.03.23
Frankfurt 3,26 € -5,23%  14.03.23
  = Realtime
