Spark New Zealand - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - NZTELE0001S4
15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.03.2023 The instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,045 $
|2,98 $
|0,065 $
|+2,18%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NZTELE0001S4
|882336
|3,41 $
|2,81 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,916 €
|+1,29%
|14.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,045 $
|+2,18%
|10.03.23
|Frankfurt
|2,816 €
|+1,22%
|14.03.23
|Stuttgart
|2,82 €
|+1,22%
|14.03.23
|Berlin
|2,816 €
|+1,22%
|14.03.23
|Hamburg
|2,815 €
|+1,15%
|14.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,837 €
|+0,42%
|14.03.23
|Hannover
|2,88 €
|0,00%
|14.03.23
|München
|2,894 €
|0,00%
|14.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
