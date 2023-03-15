Erweiterte Funktionen

Spark New Zealand - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - NZTELE0001S4




15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.03.2023 The instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,045 $ 2,98 $ 0,065 $ +2,18% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NZTELE0001S4 882336 3,41 $ 2,81 $
Tradegate (RT) 		2,916 € +1,29%  14.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,045 $ +2,18%  10.03.23
Frankfurt 2,816 € +1,22%  14.03.23
Stuttgart 2,82 € +1,22%  14.03.23
Berlin 2,816 € +1,22%  14.03.23
Hamburg 2,815 € +1,15%  14.03.23
Düsseldorf 2,837 € +0,42%  14.03.23
Hannover 2,88 € 0,00%  14.03.23
München 2,894 € 0,00%  14.03.23
  = Realtime
