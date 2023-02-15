Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.23 01:00
Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2023 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,24 $ 36,19 $ 0,05 $ +0,14% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BPFJTF46 A12C4S 40,00 $ 27,99 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,00 € +1,04%  14.02.23
Stuttgart 33,55 € +0,75%  14.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,24 $ +0,14%  14.02.23
München 33,60 € 0,00%  14.02.23
Frankfurt 33,45 € -2,48%  14.02.23
  = Realtime
