Erweiterte Funktionen
Pershing Square Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - GG00BPFJTF46
15.02.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2023 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,24 $
|36,19 $
|0,05 $
|+0,14%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BPFJTF46
|A12C4S
|40,00 $
|27,99 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,00 €
|+1,04%
|14.02.23
|Stuttgart
|33,55 €
|+0,75%
|14.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,24 $
|+0,14%
|14.02.23
|München
|33,60 €
|0,00%
|14.02.23
|Frankfurt
|33,45 €
|-2,48%
|14.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.