Das Instrument 77Q GB00BFYF6298 KNIGHTS GROUP HOL LS-,002 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2023 The instrument 77Q GB00BFYF6298 KNIGHTS GROUP HOL LS-,002 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,875 €
|0,87 €
|0,005 €
|+0,57%
|14.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BFYF6298
|A2JCPL
|1,67 €
|0,71 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
