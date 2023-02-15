Erweiterte Funktionen

KNIGHTS GROUP HOL LS-,002 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - GB00BFYF6298




15.02.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 77Q GB00BFYF6298 KNIGHTS GROUP HOL LS-,002 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2023 The instrument 77Q GB00BFYF6298 KNIGHTS GROUP HOL LS-,002 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,875 € 0,87 € 0,005 € +0,57% 14.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFYF6298 A2JCPL 1,67 € 0,71 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,875 € +0,57%  14.02.23
Frankfurt 0,825 € 0,00%  14.02.23
Stuttgart 0,835 € -6,18%  14.02.23
  = Realtime
