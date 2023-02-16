Erweiterte Funktionen
NCC Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - GB00B01QGK86
16.02.23 00:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NZB GB00B01QGK86 NCC GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 The instrument NZB GB00B01QGK86 NCC GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,99 €
|2,04 €
|-0,05 €
|-2,45%
|15.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01QGK86
|A0EAWX
|2,82 €
|1,73 €
4,16
-0,66%
1,99
-2,45%
= Realtime
Aktuell
