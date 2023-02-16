Erweiterte Funktionen

NCC Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - GB00B01QGK86




16.02.23 00:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NZB GB00B01QGK86 NCC GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 The instrument NZB GB00B01QGK86 NCC GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,99 € 2,04 € -0,05 € -2,45% 15.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01QGK86 A0EAWX 2,82 € 1,73 €
Werte im Artikel
4,16 minus
-0,66%
1,99 minus
-2,45%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,06 € -0,96%  15.02.23
Berlin 1,99 € -2,45%  15.02.23
Frankfurt 1,94 € -2,51%  15.02.23
Stuttgart 1,95 € -3,47%  15.02.23
  = Realtime
