SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - CA83125J1049
15.02.23 01:00
Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2023 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,00 $
|19,28 $
|-0,28 $
|-1,45%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA83125J1049
|A14W6W
|25,49 $
|15,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|16,80 €
|-1,18%
|14.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,00 $
|-1,45%
|06.02.23
