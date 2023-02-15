Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2023 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023