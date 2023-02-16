Erweiterte Funktionen



Gulf Keystone Petroleum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - BMG4209G2077




16.02.23 00:44
Das Instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 The instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,44 € 2,46 € -0,02 € -0,81% 15.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG4209G2077 A2DGZ5 3,74 € 2,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,44 € -0,81%  15.02.23
Berlin 2,42 € +1,68%  15.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,61 $ 0,00%  14.02.23
Frankfurt 2,42 € -0,82%  15.02.23
Stuttgart 2,34 € -2,50%  15.02.23
  = Realtime
