Gulf Keystone Petroleum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - BMG4209G2077
16.02.23 00:44
Das Instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 The instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,44 €
|2,46 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,81%
|15.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4209G2077
|A2DGZ5
|3,74 €
|2,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,44 €
|-0,81%
|15.02.23
|Berlin
|2,42 €
|+1,68%
|15.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,61 $
|0,00%
|14.02.23
|Frankfurt
|2,42 €
|-0,82%
|15.02.23
|Stuttgart
|2,34 €
|-2,50%
|15.02.23
= Realtime
