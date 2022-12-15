Erweiterte Funktionen

REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.12.2022 - GB00B7TW1V39




15.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6YD GB00B7TW1V39 REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2022 The instrument 6YD GB00B7TW1V39 REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2022

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,28 € 1,29 € -0,01 € -0,78% 14.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B7TW1V39 A1KC94 1,48 € 1,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,32 € +3,13%  14.12.22
Stuttgart 1,28 € -0,78%  14.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
