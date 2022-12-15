Erweiterte Funktionen
REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.12.2022 - GB00B7TW1V39
15.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6YD GB00B7TW1V39 REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2022 The instrument 6YD GB00B7TW1V39 REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,28 €
|1,29 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,78%
|14.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7TW1V39
|A1KC94
|1,48 €
|1,12 €
