Das Instrument 9A5 GB0000055888 DISCOVERIE GRP PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2022 The instrument 9A5 GB0000055888 DISCOVERIE GRP PLC LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2022