Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DISCOVERIE GRP PLC":
DISCOVERIE GRP PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.12.2022 - GB0000055888
15.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9A5 GB0000055888 DISCOVERIE GRP PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2022 The instrument 9A5 GB0000055888 DISCOVERIE GRP PLC LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,00 €
|9,05 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,55%
|14.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|12,00 €
|6,65 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.