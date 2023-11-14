Erweiterte Funktionen



14.11.23 00:54
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2023 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
123,16 $ 123,16 $ -   $ 0,00% 13.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5355551061 904057 182,80 $ 106,75 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		114,80 € -0,35%  13.11.23
Frankfurt 114,80 € +1,06%  13.11.23
Düsseldorf 114,80 € +0,88%  13.11.23
Stuttgart 114,20 € +0,53%  13.11.23
Berlin 114,20 € +0,53%  13.11.23
Nasdaq 123,27 $ +0,29%  13.11.23
München 114,40 € 0,00%  13.11.23
NYSE 123,16 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 128,69 $ 0,00%  06.11.23
