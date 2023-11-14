Erweiterte Funktionen
Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2023 - US5355551061
14.11.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2023 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|123,16 $
|123,16 $
|- $
|0,00%
|13.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5355551061
|904057
|182,80 $
|106,75 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|114,80 €
|-0,35%
|13.11.23
|Frankfurt
|114,80 €
|+1,06%
|13.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|114,80 €
|+0,88%
|13.11.23
|Stuttgart
|114,20 €
|+0,53%
|13.11.23
|Berlin
|114,20 €
|+0,53%
|13.11.23
|Nasdaq
|123,27 $
|+0,29%
|13.11.23
|München
|114,40 €
|0,00%
|13.11.23
|NYSE
|123,16 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|128,69 $
|0,00%
|06.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
