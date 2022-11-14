Erweiterte Funktionen
Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2022 - US5355551061
13.11.22 22:32
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2022 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|168,51 $
|169,52 $
|-1,01 $
|-0,60%
|11.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5355551061
|904057
|170,91 $
|117,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|164,70 €
|+1,29%
|07.11.22
|Berlin
|163,70 €
|+2,38%
|11.11.22
|Stuttgart
|164,50 €
|+2,17%
|11.11.22
|Frankfurt
|163,30 €
|+1,94%
|11.11.22
|München
|165,90 €
|0,00%
|11.11.22
|AMEX
|168,63 $
|0,00%
|10.11.22
|NYSE
|168,51 $
|-0,60%
|11.11.22
|Nasdaq
|168,12 $
|-0,64%
|11.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|162,40 €
|-1,46%
|11.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|US5355551061 - Lindsay Corp.
|25.04.21
|Lindsay - Strong Buy Umsatz .
|18.04.08