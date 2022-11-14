Erweiterte Funktionen
Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2022 - US29444U7000
13.11.22 22:32
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2022 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|660,60 $
|648,00 $
|12,60 $
|+1,94%
|11.11./23:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29444U7000
|A14M21
|853,36 $
|495,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|637,50 €
|+0,31%
|11.11.22
|München
|635,20 €
|+6,92%
|11.11.22
|Berlin
|634,80 €
|+6,80%
|11.11.22
|Stuttgart
|634,20 €
|+6,77%
|11.11.22
|Hannover
|634,10 €
|+6,73%
|11.11.22
|Frankfurt
|636,00 €
|+3,67%
|11.11.22
|Nasdaq
|660,60 $
|+1,94%
|11.11.22
|NYSE
|660,02 $
|+1,82%
|11.11.22
|AMEX
|659,68 $
|+1,72%
|11.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|635,00 €
|+0,94%
|11.11.22
