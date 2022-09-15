Erweiterte Funktionen
ISHSII-MSCI EUR.SRI EOHD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2022 - IE000CR424L6
15.09.22 00:18
Das Instrument CBUD IE000CR424L6 ISHSII-MSCI EUR.SRI EOHD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.09.2022 The instrument CBUD IE000CR424L6 ISHSII-MSCI EUR.SRI EOHD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|- €
|- €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.09./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE000CR424L6
|A3CUTP
|5,13 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|4,362 €
|+0,10%
|14.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,35 €
|-0,15%
|14.09.22
|Frankfurt
|4,364 €
|-1,76%
|14.09.22
|München
|4,37 €
|-3,18%
|14.09.22
= Realtime
