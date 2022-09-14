Erweiterte Funktionen
Digital China Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2022 - BMG2759B1072
14.09.22 00:05
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2022 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,442 €
|0,4612 €
|-0,0192 €
|-4,16%
|13.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2759B1072
|659480
|0,55 €
|0,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4304 €
|+0,14%
|07.09.22
|München
|0,43 €
|-0,74%
|13.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,426 €
|-0,75%
|13.09.22
|Berlin
|0,4262 €
|-2,87%
|13.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,442 €
|-4,16%
|13.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,419 €
|-4,47%
|13.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,40 $
|-4,60%
|13.09.22
