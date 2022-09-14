Erweiterte Funktionen



14.09.22 00:05
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2022 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,442 € 0,4612 € -0,0192 € -4,16% 13.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2759B1072 659480 0,55 € 0,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4304 € +0,14%  07.09.22
München 0,43 € -0,74%  13.09.22
Frankfurt 0,426 € -0,75%  13.09.22
Berlin 0,4262 € -2,87%  13.09.22
Stuttgart 0,442 € -4,16%  13.09.22
Düsseldorf 0,419 € -4,47%  13.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,40 $ -4,60%  13.09.22
  = Realtime
