China Oriental Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2022 - BMG2108V1019
14.09.22 00:05
Das Instrument ORG BMG2108V1019 CHINA ORIENTAL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2022 The instrument ORG BMG2108V1019 CHINA ORIENTAL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,169 €
|0,166 €
|0,003 €
|+1,81%
|13.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2108V1019
|A0B827
|0,30 €
|0,16 €
= Realtime
