Ramelius Resources - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2022 - AU000000RMS4




14.09.22 00:05
Das Instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2022 The instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5092 € 0,4858 € 0,0234 € +4,82% 13.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RMS4 808383 1,17 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,5092 € +4,82%  12.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,4965 $ +4,97%  12.09.22
Frankfurt 0,488 € -1,81%  13.09.22
München 0,4811 € -3,00%  13.09.22
Düsseldorf 0,4811 € -3,28%  13.09.22
Berlin 0,4864 € -3,30%  13.09.22
Stuttgart 0,4811 € -3,97%  13.09.22
  = Realtime
