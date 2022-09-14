Das Instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2022 The instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022