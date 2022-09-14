Erweiterte Funktionen
Ramelius Resources - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2022 - AU000000RMS4
14.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2022 The instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5092 €
|0,4858 €
|0,0234 €
|+4,82%
|13.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000RMS4
|808383
|1,17 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,5092 €
|+4,82%
|12.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4965 $
|+4,97%
|12.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,488 €
|-1,81%
|13.09.22
|München
|0,4811 €
|-3,00%
|13.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,4811 €
|-3,28%
|13.09.22
|Berlin
|0,4864 €
|-3,30%
|13.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,4811 €
|-3,97%
|13.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
