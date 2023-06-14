Erweiterte Funktionen



CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.06.2023 - CA1249003098




13.06.23 23:39
Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.06.2023 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,1595 $ 47,102 $ 0,0575 $ +0,12% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1249003098 869653 53,17 $ 41,76 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,20 € -1,37%  13.06.23
Düsseldorf 43,60 € +0,93%  13.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 47,1595 $ +0,12%  12.06.23
Frankfurt 43,60 € -0,46%  13.06.23
Hannover 43,60 € -0,46%  13.06.23
Stuttgart 43,40 € -0,91%  13.06.23
