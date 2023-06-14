Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.06.2023 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.06.2023