Erweiterte Funktionen
CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.06.2023 - CA1249003098
13.06.23 23:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.06.2023 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,1595 $
|47,102 $
|0,0575 $
|+0,12%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|53,17 $
|41,76 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,20 €
|-1,37%
|13.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|43,60 €
|+0,93%
|13.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|47,1595 $
|+0,12%
|12.06.23
|Frankfurt
|43,60 €
|-0,46%
|13.06.23
|Hannover
|43,60 €
|-0,46%
|13.06.23
|Stuttgart
|43,40 €
|-0,91%
|13.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B.TO)
|24.04.21