Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.05.2023 - DE000A0H0785
14.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,575 €
|105,87 €
|-0,295 €
|-0,28%
|12.05./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|115,63 €
|101,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|105,58 €
|-0,18%
|12.05.23
|Hamburg
|105,65 €
|+0,48%
|12.05.23
|Hannover
|105,63 €
|+0,20%
|12.05.23
|München
|105,65 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|Berlin
|105,47 €
|-0,17%
|12.05.23
|Frankfurt
|105,60 €
|-0,27%
|12.05.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|104,45 €
|-0,27%
|12.05.23
|Xetra
|105,575 €
|-0,28%
|12.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|105,34 €
|-0,29%
|12.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|105,36 €
|-0,33%
|12.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.