iShares Euro Government Bond . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.05.2023 - DE000A0H0785




14.05.23 22:00
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
105,575 € 105,87 € -0,295 € -0,28% 12.05./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 115,63 € 101,63 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,58 € -0,18%  12.05.23
Hamburg 105,65 € +0,48%  12.05.23
Hannover 105,63 € +0,20%  12.05.23
München 105,65 € 0,00%  12.05.23
Berlin 105,47 € -0,17%  12.05.23
Frankfurt 105,60 € -0,27%  12.05.23
Fondsgesellschaft 104,45 € -0,27%  12.05.23
Xetra 105,575 € -0,28%  12.05.23
Düsseldorf 105,34 € -0,29%  12.05.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 105,36 € -0,33%  12.05.23
  = Realtime
