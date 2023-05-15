Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023