TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.05.2023 - AU0000XVGHH6
14.05.23 22:00
Das Instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.05.2023 The instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,88 AUD
|99,33 AUD
|0,55 AUD
|+0,55%
|12.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000XVGHH6
|A19PZQ
|111,72 AUD
|93,92 AUD
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,88 AUD
|+0,55%
|12.05.23
