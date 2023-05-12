Erweiterte Funktionen



TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.05.2023 - AU0000XVGHH6




11.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.05.2023 The instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,33 AUD 98,58 AUD 0,75 AUD +0,76% 11.05./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000XVGHH6 A19PZQ 111,72 AUD 93,92 AUD
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,33 AUD +0,76%  11.05.23
