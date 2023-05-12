Das Instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.05.2023 The instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023