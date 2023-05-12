Erweiterte Funktionen
TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.05.2023 - AU0000XVGHH6
11.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.05.2023 The instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,33 AUD
|98,58 AUD
|0,75 AUD
|+0,76%
|11.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000XVGHH6
|A19PZQ
|111,72 AUD
|93,92 AUD
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,33 AUD
|+0,76%
|11.05.23
