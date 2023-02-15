Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2023 - US9897011071
15.02.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,73 $
|52,90 $
|-0,17 $
|-0,32%
|15.02./01:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|74,84 $
|45,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,90 €
|-0,90%
|14.02.23
|Frankfurt
|49,43 €
|+1,47%
|14.02.23
|Berlin
|48,85 €
|+0,23%
|14.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,025 €
|-0,22%
|14.02.23
|AMEX
|52,79 $
|-0,23%
|14.02.23
|NYSE
|52,75 $
|-0,26%
|14.02.23
|Nasdaq
|52,73 $
|-0,32%
|14.02.23
|Stuttgart
|48,86 €
|-0,89%
|14.02.23
