Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2023 - US9897011071
14.02.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,90 $
|52,51 $
|0,39 $
|+0,74%
|13.02./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|75,26 $
|45,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,155 €
|-0,39%
|10.02.23
|NYSE
|52,885 $
|+0,79%
|13.02.23
|Nasdaq
|52,90 $
|+0,74%
|13.02.23
|AMEX
|52,91 $
|+0,74%
|13.02.23
|Stuttgart
|49,30 €
|+0,19%
|13.02.23
|Berlin
|48,74 €
|+0,13%
|13.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,135 €
|+0,09%
|13.02.23
|Frankfurt
|48,715 €
|+0,04%
|13.02.23
