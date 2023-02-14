Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2023 - US9897011071




14.02.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023

