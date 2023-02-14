Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2023 - DE000A0H0785
14.02.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,555 €
|104,595 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,04%
|13.02./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|123,32 €
|102,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,47 €
|-0,47%
|10.02.23
|
|104,6901 €
|+0,09%
|13.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|104,50 €
|+0,11%
|13.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|104,54 €
|+0,11%
|13.02.23
|München
|104,73 €
|-0,04%
|13.02.23
|Xetra
|104,555 €
|-0,04%
|13.02.23
|Berlin
|104,32 €
|-0,04%
|13.02.23
|Frankfurt
|104,315 €
|-0,17%
|13.02.23
|Hamburg
|104,38 €
|-0,45%
|13.02.23
|Hannover
|104,36 €
|-0,45%
|13.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.