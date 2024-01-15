Erweiterte Funktionen
KGAL immoSUBSTANZ - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.01.2024 - DE000A2H9BS6
14.01.24 22:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IRA2 DE000A2H9BS6 KGAL IMMOSUBSTANZ INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2024 The instrument IRA2 DE000A2H9BS6 KGAL IMMOSUBSTANZ INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,33 €
|49,33 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2H9BS6
|A2H9BS
|55,75 €
|49,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|48,755 €
|+1,57%
|12.01.24
|Frankfurt
|49,00 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|49,33 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
= Realtime
