KGAL immoSUBSTANZ - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.01.2024 - DE000A2H9BS6




14.01.24 22:51
Das Instrument IRA2 DE000A2H9BS6 KGAL IMMOSUBSTANZ INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2024 The instrument IRA2 DE000A2H9BS6 KGAL IMMOSUBSTANZ INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,33 € 49,33 € -   € 0,00% 12.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2H9BS6 A2H9BS 55,75 € 49,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 48,755 € +1,57%  12.01.24
Frankfurt 49,00 € 0,00%  12.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 49,33 € 0,00%  12.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
