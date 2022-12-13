Erweiterte Funktionen
Worthington Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.12.2022 - US9818111026
13.12.22 01:15
Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2022 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,68 $
|52,68 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9818111026
|870882
|62,71 $
|38,02 $
