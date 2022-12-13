Erweiterte Funktionen



Worthington Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.12.2022 - US9818111026




13.12.22 01:15
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2022 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2022

Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uranium Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,68 $ 52,68 $ -   $ 0,00% 12.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9818111026 870882 62,71 $ 38,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,79 € -1,37%  12.12.22
Nasdaq 52,63 $ +1,11%  12.12.22
AMEX 52,57 $ +0,42%  12.12.22
NYSE 52,68 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 49,89 € -1,71%  12.12.22
München 49,84 € -3,75%  12.12.22
Frankfurt 49,15 € -3,82%  12.12.22
Berlin 49,11 € -3,82%  12.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
646% Uranium Hot Stock: 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Worthington,interessante Branch. 14.01.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...