Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2022 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2022