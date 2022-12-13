Erweiterte Funktionen
Oaktree Specialty Lending - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.12.2022 - US67401P1084
13.12.22 01:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FFC US67401P1084 OAKTREE SPEC.LEND. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2022 The instrument FFC US67401P1084 OAKTREE SPEC.LEND. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,06 $
|7,04 $
|0,02 $
|+0,28%
|13.12./00:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67401P1084
|A2H5Z8
|7,81 $
|5,87 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
