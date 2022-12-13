Das Instrument FFC US67401P1084 OAKTREE SPEC.LEND. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2022 The instrument FFC US67401P1084 OAKTREE SPEC.LEND. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2022