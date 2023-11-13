Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.11.2023 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|597,71 $
|591,32 $
|6,39 $
|+1,08%
|10.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|629,94 $
|302,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|560,50 €
|+1,08%
|10.11.23
|AMEX
|598,27 $
|+1,22%
|10.11.23
|Nasdaq
|597,95 $
|+1,12%
|10.11.23
|NYSE
|597,71 $
|+1,08%
|10.11.23
|Berlin
|556,00 €
|+0,82%
|10.11.23
|Frankfurt
|557,00 €
|+0,54%
|10.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|554,50 €
|-0,09%
|10.11.23
|Stuttgart
|555,50 €
|-0,09%
|10.11.23
|München
|555,00 €
|-0,63%
|10.11.23
|Xetra
|553,50 €
|-0,81%
|10.11.23
|Hannover
|558,00 €
|-3,96%
|10.11.23
|Hamburg
|557,50 €
|-4,46%
|10.11.23
