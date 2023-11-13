Erweiterte Funktionen



Eli Lilly and Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2023 - US5324571083




12.11.23 22:13
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.11.2023 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
597,71 $ 591,32 $ 6,39 $ +1,08% 10.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 629,94 $ 302,14 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		560,50 € +1,08%  10.11.23
AMEX 598,27 $ +1,22%  10.11.23
Nasdaq 597,95 $ +1,12%  10.11.23
NYSE 597,71 $ +1,08%  10.11.23
Berlin 556,00 € +0,82%  10.11.23
Frankfurt 557,00 € +0,54%  10.11.23
Düsseldorf 554,50 € -0,09%  10.11.23
Stuttgart 555,50 € -0,09%  10.11.23
München 555,00 € -0,63%  10.11.23
Xetra 553,50 € -0,81%  10.11.23
Hannover 558,00 € -3,96%  10.11.23
Hamburg 557,50 € -4,46%  10.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
