CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2023 - CA1249003098
12.09.23 23:53
Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2023 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,88 $
|43,362 $
|-0,482 $
|-1,11%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|51,91 $
|41,76 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,40 €
|+1,00%
|11.09.23
|Stuttgart
|40,00 €
|+1,01%
|12.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|39,80 €
|-0,50%
|12.09.23
|Frankfurt
|40,00 €
|-0,50%
|12.09.23
|Hannover
|40,00 €
|-0,50%
|12.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|42,88 $
|-1,11%
|12.09.23
= Realtime
