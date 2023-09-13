Erweiterte Funktionen



CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2023 - CA1249003098




12.09.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2023 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2023

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,88 $ 43,362 $ -0,482 $ -1,11% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1249003098 869653 51,91 $ 41,76 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,40 € +1,00%  11.09.23
Stuttgart 40,00 € +1,01%  12.09.23
Düsseldorf 39,80 € -0,50%  12.09.23
Frankfurt 40,00 € -0,50%  12.09.23
Hannover 40,00 € -0,50%  12.09.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 42,88 $ -1,11%  12.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 516% Drohnen Aktientip mit Riesendeal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B.TO) 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...