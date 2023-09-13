Erweiterte Funktionen
Digital China Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2023 - BMG2759B1072
12.09.23 23:53
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2023 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,308 €
|0,316 €
|-0,008 €
|-2,53%
|12.09./21:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2759B1072
|659480
|0,49 €
|0,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,308 €
|-2,53%
|12.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,298 €
|+1,36%
|12.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,308 €
|+1,32%
|12.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,308 €
|+0,65%
|12.09.23
|München
|0,304 €
|0,00%
|12.09.23
|Berlin
|0,304 €
|0,00%
|12.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,33955 $
|-
|28.08.23
Aktuell
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Gewinn um 59.8% gestiegen (f.
|25.04.21
|2
|Digital China Holdings Plus 16,2.
|27.02.08