Digital China Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2023 - BMG2759B1072




12.09.23 23:53
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2023 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2023

